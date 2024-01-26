Russian imports of pollock surimi paste into Japan -- the largest market for US surimi imports -- have gained serious momentum over the past four years since Russia invested in the product.

In 2022 alone, Russia’s surimi paste exports to Japan, some 16,117 metric tons, were five times higher than the year prior. The value of those exports increased by $46 million in 2022, according to data from the Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers' (GAPP’s) surimi supply report, published in cooperation with Urner Barry.