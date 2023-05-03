Vincent Erenst, the new CEO of land-based yellowtail kingfish producer The Kingfish Company, believes operational improvements are key to the company's future growth.

“I’m convinced we can grow this group to a much larger entity than it is today,” Erenst told IntraFish at the Seafood Expo in Barcelona last week.

Erenst, who most recently came from the COO position at Singapore-based aquaculture company Barramundi Group, took up the CEO position in February, following founding CEO Ohad Maiman's resignation last year.