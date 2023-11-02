Dutch land-based aquaculture company The Kingfish Company has temporarily suspended its exports to Israel because of the ongoing conflict in the region, the company reported Thursday when it unveiled its third quarter financial results.

An armed conflict between Hamas-led Palestinian militant groups and Israel began Oct. 7 after Hamas attacked Israel, leading to retaliatory strikes against Palestine's Gaza Strip and a subsequent invasion of Gaza by Israeli armed forces.

More than 9,000 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting, and an estimated 1,400 people have been killed in Israel, according to news agency Aljazeera.