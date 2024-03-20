Vietnam-based Vinh Hoan, the country's largest pangasius farmer, has been cleared of selling frozen fish fillets at prices below normal value in the US market between Aug. 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022, according to a note published in the US Federal Register.

The determination follows an antidumping review by the US Department of Commerce (DOC).

Pangasius, a relative to catfish, is farmed in Vietnam. Product exported to the US market competes with US-farmed raised catfish. The US catfish industry has been fighting for decades to halt the flow of the product into the United States, leaning on antidumping duties to discourage exports from Vietnam.