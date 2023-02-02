Miami-based seafood group Blue Star Foods has entered into an agreement with US-based pet food company Just Food For Dogs.

Blue Star will supply 1,150 metric tons of Marine Stewardship Council certified wild cod per year for the pet food group's gourmet dog food range, and the initial contract for 2023 is expected to add up to $4 million (€3.6 million) in annual revenue for Blue Star.

Last year, Nasdaq notified the company that because the closing bid price for its common stock has been below $1 (€1) per share for the past 30 consecutive business days, it no longer complied with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The company has until May 16, 2023 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

On Wednesday, the company took action to address what it claims is an orchestrated effort to short sell its stock.

Short selling is an investment or trading strategy that speculates on the decline in a stock's price.

“Based on the trading pattern of the stock, we are concerned that our company may have been the target of a market manipulation scheme involving illegal short selling of our stock over the past year, and we are committed to investigating and exposing any wrongdoing," said CEO John Keeler.

Blue Star said it has hired ShareIntel-Shareholder Intelligence Services to assist in its efforts to combat the alleged illegal short selling activities. The company has also formed a task force to pursue the necessary actions to protect the interest of its shareholders.