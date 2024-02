Polar Seafood Greenland is not ruling out legal action to protect it from a proposed cap on fishing quotas for privately owned companies operating in the country, the company’s joint chief executives said.

Co-CEOs Miki Brons and Bent Salling told IntraFish that proposed changes to Greenland’s fishery laws, in their current form, would create an uneven playing field and force the company to sell one of its two shrimp processing facilities, as well as some vessels and stakes in other firms.