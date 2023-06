After spiking prices for frozen-at-sea (FAS) cod and haddock amid significant supply uncertainty in 2022, the picture is looking up for industry members based in the United Kingdom in the first half of this year.

Few seafood sectors have faced as much turbulence as the whitefish sector over the past year -- mostly the result of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which drastically changed trade flows of Alaska pollock, cod and haddock.