The UK government is facing a legal challenge over a visa system that activists say leaves migrant crew members on UK fishing vessels vulnerable to human trafficking, according to The Financial Times.

Human rights lawyers have begun a process of bringing a judicial review against the Home Office, arguing that visa arrangements used to employ overseas crew are in breach of European human rights law, the paper said.

The Home Office is a ministerial department of the British government responsible for, among other things, visas and immigration.

The UK fishing sector has increasingly become dependent on migrant labor, according to a series of articles in the Financial Times. It has since 2006 allegedly exploited an immigration loophole for seafarers transiting the UK to overseas-bound ships, the International Transport Workers’ Federation’s (ITF) UK campaign lead Chris Williams said.

The ITF exposed the loophole as a "one way ticket to exploitation," with cases of racial and physical abuse being leveled at fishermen who were intimidated by deportation risk if they spoke out.

In April, the UK Home Office agreed with ITF that employing migrant crew to fish in UK waters on transit visas is illegal.

Instead, fishing boat owners should become sponsors -- similar to other employers -- and employ migrant crew on skilled worker visas, pay UK wages and follow UK labor laws.

The Financial Times interviewed four Filipinos crew members working on UK-flagged fishing vessels operating in Northern Ireland over several months who provided information on injuries and mistreatment. All four were sent home with little or no compensation.

“ The crew's working reality is a clear example of discrimination, highlighting this issue of unequal pay for equal work. They are paid much less than UK and EU nationals who earn according to a share of the catch,” Williams said.