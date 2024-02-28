The United Kingdom is considering introducing additional measures to block imports of Russian-origin seafood processed in China should it observe any significant increase in supply, a government minister said.

Mark Spencer, UK Minister of Food, Farming and Fisheries, made the comment in response to a question about whether the UK would follow the United States in closing a loophole that allows the import of Russian-origin fish processed in a third country.

“It’s something that certainly we are considering,” Spencer told reporters on the sidelines of the Norway-UK Seafood Summit in London.