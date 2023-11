United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based E20 Investment has acquired a majority stake in Turkish seabass and seabream producer and processor Lucky Fish from Mediterra Capital Private Equity.

E20 focuses on investing in, developing, establishing, and managing food, agricultural production and processing operations.

Founded in 1986, Lucky Fish is one of Europe’s largest vertically integrated seabass and seabream producers and value-added processing companies.

Lucky Fish, which employs around 450 people, exports value-added products to leading retailers in the European Union and United Kingdom.