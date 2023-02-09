The devastating earthquake that hit southeasternTurkey early Monday morning is unlikely to significantly affect the country's big bass and bream sector.

"The Turkish bass and bream sector has not been damaged by the earthquake," industry executive Sinan Kiziltan told IntraFish.

Kiziltan is chairman of Turkish seabream and seabass giant Kilic Seafood and is chairman for the sector board at the Turkey Exports Assembly.

"The industry is not located in the affected area, and exports continue as usual," he said, with no logistics affected.