Norway-based cod farmer Norcod is selling its shares in Norwegian cod fry producer Havlandet back to Havlandet.

The divestment of the joint venture, which was entered into in 2021, gives Norcod NOK 75 million (€6.5 million/$7.1 million) which it will use for ongoing operation and upcoming projects.

The joint venture has been crucial in building up Norcod's business, providing access to high-quality cod fry in the volume Norcod required, the company said in a stock exchange announcement.

As Norcod now is fully operational, management has decided that the timing is right to transfer ownership and operation to Havlandet.

As part of the agreement, Norcod has entered into a 20-year fry supply contract with the company, which will allow Norcod to continue to access the fry.

"The partnership with Havlandet has been important for Norcod, and we will

continue our collaboration in other projects," Norcod CEO Christian Riber said.

Last month, the company launched a private share placement to raise between NOK 125-175 million (€11 million/$12.1 million - €15.4 million/$17 million).



Earlier this year, Norcod was forced to harvest its cod early as spawning cod was found in its cages.

The early harvest will significantly delay Norcod's plans to consistently supply the market, COO Kian Zadegan told IntraFish at the time.