Trident Seafoods has cut ties with a Chinese processor that has been accused of using forced labor from North Korea at its facility.

The use of North Korean workers was prohibited by the United Nations Security Council in 2017. In addition, under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, passed in 2017, the United States prohibits the importation of any goods produced by North Korean nationals.

The allegations, which were published recently by the nonprofit Outlaw Ocean Project, showed that as recently as December there were between 50 to 70 North Korean workers at Dalian Haiqing Food Co.