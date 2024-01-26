Jim Johnson, president of Seattle-based Glacier Fish Company, has been tapped to serve as president for a new marketing association dedicated to promoting Alaska flatfish.

Johnson also serves on the board of directors for the Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP), a trade association marketing Alaska pollock.

Johnson will head the Wild Alaska Sole Association (WASA) and will be joined by Frank O’Hara III of O’Hara Corporation as the group's vice president. Annika Saltman of Fishermen’s Finest will serve as secretary of the group and Pat Tracey of Ocean Peace will serve as treasurer.