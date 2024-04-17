Norwegian cod prices paid to fishermen are now at record levels, with the price gap between sizes also hitting new heights, according to industry sources.

"There has never been such a high price for fishermen before," Tommy Torvanger, CEO of Norwegian seafood giant Nergard, told IntraFish sister publication Fiskeribladet.

This year's season has also gone very quickly, and the seafood group has also never seen such a big price difference between large and small fish, Torvanger said.

"This is probably why so many have chosen to fish such a large proportion of their cod quota in the season ...