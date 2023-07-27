While Alaska pollock prices continue to remain below their historic highs in the US market -- where earlier this year they were still over $5,000 (€4,624) -- demand for the product is picking up, and prices are starting to settle, according to suppliers of the whitefish.
'The world markets for Russian-caught seafood are shrinking fast:' Why Russia's trend toward surimi could be good news for US Alaska pollock producers
'Given the focus on ABR (anything but Russian) in Europe, I wouldn’t be surprised if the block market finds itself short of supply this fall,' one Alaska pollock executive said.
27 July 2023 13:15 GMT Updated 27 July 2023 13:15 GMT
