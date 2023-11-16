"As an industry, we are in a completely different place today than two years ago," Norcod CEO Christian Riber tells IntraFish.

The cod farmer's head office and feed center are located in a rather anonymous building in the center of Trondheim, Norway.

Most of the company's activity is controlled and monitored from one room.

From a barrage of screens, Operations Manager Eirik Hauge follows how the fish are doing across the company's farms.

"There are no other feed centers in central Trondheim, so many from the islands outside here have applied for work," said Hauge.