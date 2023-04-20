Netherlands land-based yellowtail farmer The Kingfish Company reported an increase in revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the first quarter of 2023 partly due to strong demand from foodservice and retail.

Revenue during the first quarter of 2023 reached €5.6 million ($6.1 million), an increase of 55 percent compared with the first quarter of 2022, and revenue per kg increased by €0.60 ($0.65) to €15.10 ($16.50) because of increased average fish sizes.

During the quarter, the company sold 375 metric tons of fish, an increase of 18 percent year-on-year.