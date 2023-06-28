Temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean and in coastal regions will increase beyond what is optimal for cod farming, Nofima researcher Elisabeth Ytteborg told IntraFish.

Norwegian research group Nofima has been studying how climate change could impact cod farming across Norway.

Farmed could is likely to suffer if temperatures rise beyond 15 degrees Celsius, a scenario which is likely going forward, Ytterborg said.

Some cod farms Nofima analyzed has a projected temperature of 17 degrees Celsius, which the fish can cope with, but only for a shorter period of time.