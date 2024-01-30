Frozen surimi production in Japan's Hokkaido production region fell by 30 percent last year, according to new figures from the National Surimi Association.

Surimi production from the region's five key production facilities fell to 7,100 metric tons in 2023.

Surimi inventory in Hokkaido at year's end was 892 metric tons, the majority of it being surimi made from Alaska pollock.

Japan’s domestic pollock surimi production, concentrated in Hokkaido, has fallen dramatically since the 1990s. Output hit a record low in 2018 at 29,600 metric tons, according to the Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP).