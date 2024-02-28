Suppliers are upbeat about the outlook for the pivotal Easter sales season for dried, salted and desalted cod products in Brazil despite high prices and problems getting product through notoriously slow Brazilian ports.

In previous years, the weakness of Brazil's currency versus the US dollar, in which cod is sold, has been a challenge for vendors, but with exchange rates similar to last year, Pedro Pereira, commercial director at Sao Paulo-based seafood importer and distributor Opergel, doesn't see that as an issue this time around.