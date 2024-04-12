Import group PezCo is jumping back into the US fresh tilapia market after inking a supply agreement with one of Brazil’s largest producers.

The partnership is with the Santa Fe do Sul-based company Brazilian Fish, which farms across 900 floating pens in the Parana river in southcentral Brazil, near where the three states of Mato Grosso do Sul, Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais meet.

Brazilian Fish was established in 2007 by the family-owned agricultural group Ambar Amaral. The company’s roots are in livestock and feed, and it parlayed that experience into the fish farming sector.