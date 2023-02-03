Russian fishing giant Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet (ATF) has been delivered its latest domestically-built factory trawler, after facing a range of challenges due to pandemic restrictions and sanctions imposed on the country in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

The vessel, White Sea, is the third in a four-vessel order from the Vyborg shipyard near St. Petersburg.

Like other Russian companies, Vyborg has faced significant challenges to its operations over the past year, including the refusal of foreign companies to send equipment and specialists needed to finalize the builds.