Norway's inshore cod fishery is on track to regain its Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) status in June, the body applying for the certification said.

Assessment group DNV is expected to release the next draft of its certification report by the end of February, according to Tor Bjorklund Larsen, senior advisor for the Norwegian Fishermen's Association (NFA).

Larsen said he has "hope and expectation" that process will result in the fishery being granted the blue eco-label, which can be a critical 'ticket to entry' for retailers and foodservice suppliers in Europe in particular.