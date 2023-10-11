Egypt has seen a drastic decline in production since the onset of the war in Ukraine due to high wheat prices.

The country is the third largest tilapia farmer in the world as well as the world’s biggest wheat importer.

And with wheat is one of the staple ingredients of tilapia feed, along with rapeseed and soy, the country has been hard hit by soaring prices.

"One of the consequences of the war is that the availability of raw material needed for tilapia production has declined and prices have increased," Henrik Halken, vice president of Danish feed group Aller Aqua, told IntraFish.