Exports of frozen hake from Argentine by Thailand-based seafood supply giant Siam Canadian to Brazil have fallen sharply in recent months after falling victim to an official crackdown on parasites found in whitefish by health authorities at the border.

Last year, Siam Canadian launched an export drive to Brazil for hake and pangasius among other seafood products.

Until recently, the company was sending three to four trucks each containing 24 metric tons of hake across the border, Siam Canadian General Manager for South America Mathieu Bourdeaux told IntraFish at the Latin America Seafood 2023 trade fair in Sao Paulo last week.