A state of emergency related to a possible volcanic eruption in the Icelandic village of Grindavik and the surrounding area has been lowered, and life in the important fishing hub is very slowly returning back to a more normal pace, at least during the day time.

Last month, the fishing town on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula was evacuated as authorities deemed it too dangerous to remain. All of the 3,700 inhabitants had to find temporary accommodation and many local seafood companies were forced to find alternative ways of operating.