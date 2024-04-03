With a week of the current season remaining, Russian fishermen have already harvested 5 percent more pollock than they did during the same period last year, according to data from the country’s federal fisheries agency.

The additional catch from Russia’s far eastern waters is helping the country’s drive to increase domestic consumption, as Russia finds itself frozen out of traditional export markets by Western sanctions resulting from its war in Ukraine.

Russia’s total pollock catch during the "A" season exceeded 963,000 metric tons on April 2, an increase of 5 percent over the same period last year, data released on Wednesday by Rosrybolovstvo, the fisheries agency, showed.