The military conflict in the Red Sea may have a direct impact on the European seafood market and Russian pollock supplies to the EU, according to Russia’s Pollock Catchers Association (PCA), a trade group representing harvesting companies.

“The situation in the Red Sea, which has led to an increase in logistics costs, can either raise prices for Russian and Asian fish products for European consumers or reduce the profitability of certain types of fish products when supplied to the EU,” PCA President Alexey Buglak said.