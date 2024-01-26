Russian imports of pollock surimi paste into Japan--the largest market for US surimi imports--have gained serious momentum over the past four years, since Russia invested in the product.

In 2022 alone, Russia’s surimi paste exports into Japan, some 16,117 metric tons, were five times higher than the year prior. The value of those exports increased by $45 million in 2022, according to data from the Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers' (GAPP’s) surimi supply report, published in cooperation with Urner Barry.

Russia only began importing surimi into Japan in 2019, according to the data, and while 2023 data is still being compiled, it is looking to be on a similar growth track.