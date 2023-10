Russia’s pollock “B” season officially kicked off in the Sea of Okhotsk last week, with 76,000 metric tons left to be harvested by the end of the year.

"The remaining volume of the total allowable catch (TAC) is less than in the previous two years," Russia’s fishery agency, Rosrybolovstvo, said.

"This will allow us to work calmly after a strong “A” season with bycatch of pollock in the herring fishery."