Russia's pollock sector continues to develop the country's domestic market for its fish, an effort accelerated by sanctions and buyer refusals in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's domestic pollock supply in 2022 reached 183,000 metric tons, or around 20 percent of the country's overall catch of 1.9 million metric tons, according to the country’s Pollock Catchers Association (PCA), which represents companies making up around 78 percent of the country's harvest.

That's down from the year prior, when domestic sales accounted for 29 percent of the harvest, albeit from a lower harvest of 1.743