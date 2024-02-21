Russia’s domestic consumption of pollock rose 13 percent last year as suppliers looked inward to compensate for export volumes lost to Western sanctions.

Russia supplied 193,000 metric tons of pollock products, including frozen pollock, fillets, mince, and surimi, to its domestic market in 2023, according to the Pollock Catchers Association (PCA), the industry’s leading trade association.

Domestic sales accounted for 21 percent of the total pollock catch, the PCA said in a statement.

“Russian fishermen have completely satisfied domestic market demand for pollock,” PCA President Alexey Buglak said.