Russia’s 2023 fishing season in the Western Bering Sea has closed with a record-high catch of 577,000 metric tons, the country’s media reported.

The growth accounted for 26.6 percent over last year’s level and makes up 94.3 percent of the total allowable catch (TAC), which was set at a record-high level of 612,000 metric tons for this year.

Meanwhile, Russian fishery researchers are recommending a further increase in the Bering Sea pollock TAC to 760,000 metric tons for 2024 -- up 24.1