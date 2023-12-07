Russia continues to expand its seafood trade despite Ukrainian war-related sanctions that have led many nations to ban the importation of Russian-origin seafood.

According to preliminary data from Rosstat, Russia’s federal statistics service, the volume of the country’s seafood exports climbed 13 percent through November year on year to 2.1 million metric tons worth $5.2 billion (€4.8 million).

Exports of frozen minimally processed fish increased 14 percent compared with a year ago to 1.6 million metric tons, accounting for 76 percent of total seafood exports.