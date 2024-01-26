Under pressure from international sanctions, Russia produced significantly less pollock fillet and other value-added products last year despite recording its highest catch in a quarter of a century.

Output of pollock fillets fell 24 percent and minced production was down 39 percent in 2023 compared with the previous year, Russia’s Pollock Catchers Association (PCA), the industry’s leading body, said in a statement.

This was despite a 3 percent increase in Russia’s overall pollock catch, which, at 1.96 million metric tons, hit a 25-year record.