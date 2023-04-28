Royal Greenland CEO Susanne Arfelt Rajamand's immediate focus as the company's new CEO is on diversification, organic growth and attracting and retaining talent.

The group, which is the world's largest supplier of coldwater shrimp and Greenland halibut, initiated a diversification strategy in 2013 and Arfelt Rajamand sees no reason to deviate from the current company’s agenda.

This strategy includes optimizing earnings and sourcing products from different stocks and regions for its main species of coldwater prawns, snow crab and cod, as well as balancing and spreading risks on the market side across its retail, industry and foodservice channels.