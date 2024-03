South Africa’s Sea Harvest Group shrugged off a number of challenging conditions in 2023, managing to increase its earnings 15 percent despite poor fishing, a tricky shrimp market and persistent cost inflation.

Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased 15 percent to ZAR 577 million (€28.1 million/$30.6 million), mainly due to strong demand in all markets and channels combined with improved selling prices.

Group revenue increased 6 percent to ZAR 6.2