Norway-based cod farmer Statt Torsk has extended its ongoing agreement with an unnamed Spanish buyer by another 12 months.

The new agreement builds on existing contract that has been in place since 2017 and was set to expire at the end of August. The renewed contract means that Statt Torsk has now sold the majority of its production through September 2024.

The client is a significant player in Spain, Statt Torsk CEO Gustave Brun-Lie told IntraFish, declining to comment further.