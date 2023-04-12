Norwegian whitefish farmer Nordic Halibut received a record-high average price for its farmed fish in the first quarter, 50 percent higher than average prices for its wild-caught alternative.

The company, located in western Norway, sold its fish for an average NOK 169 (€14.64/$15.99) per kilo, a year-on-year increase of 26 percent and a reflection of what it describes as a growing willingness to pay and the acceptance of farmed halibut in key markets.

Nordic Halibut harvested 224 metric tons of head-on, gutted (HOG) halibut in the quarter, with an average harvest weight of 5.9