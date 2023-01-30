The Alaska pollock industry could be moving closer to a so-called "hard cap" on Alaska salmon bycatch as it deals with the fallout from a precipitous drop in chum salmon stocks in western Alaska.

A North Pacific Fishery Management Council (NPFMC) salmon bycatch committee, which met Jan. 25, discussed Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy's Bycatch Task Force recommendations, which advised the state to establish a scientific-based chum salmon cap, or limit, to reduce bycatch of western Alaska salmon in the pollock fishery in the Bering Sea.