Polar Seafood, the largest privately held company in Greenland, is hunting for new markets to help it reduce its dependence on the UK market in light of the uncertainty caused by a lack of a post-Brexit trade agreement between the UK and Greenland.

The two countries began work on a new agreement around the time the UK left the EU in 2020. However, progress has been slow and there is no timeline in place for finalizing an agreement, Polar Seafood Denmark CEO Henrik Leth told IntraFish at the Global Seafood Expo in Barcelona in April.