The news is not good for the Pacific halibut fishermen.

The International Pacific Halibut Commission (IPHC) finalized the overall harvest limits for the flatfish on Friday, cutting the total allowable catch over continuing concerns about the health of the stocks.

The limit for the overall harvest of Pacific halibut in 2024 was set at around 35.3 million pounds, or 16,002 metric tons, a 4.6 percent reduction from last year.

Last year, catch limits were set at 36.97 million pounds, or 16,769 metric tons.