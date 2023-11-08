Insula-owned Norwegian whitefish supplier Nordic Group is seeking to diversify following the recent release of low cod quotas for next year's Barents Sea fishery.

Although this year’s Barents Sea cod quota was slightly higher than Nordic Group initially had anticipated due transfer of quota from 2022, it was still lower compared to last year.

“Of course, we are concerned about this vast drop,” Nordic Group CEO Morten Jensen told IntraFish.

This comes at a time when the price for the raw material also has doubled, he said, adding it is a “very challenging time to be a whitefish processor.”