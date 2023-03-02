Norwegian cod farmer Norcod reported a fall in operating profit and flat revenue during the fourth quarter.

The company reported an operating loss of NOK 136 million (€12.2 million/$13 million), compared to a loss of NOK 39 million (€3.2 million/$3.4 million) during the same period last year, while its revenue remained around the NOK 51 million (€4.5 million/$4.8 million) mark.

Slower than planned harvesting contributed to lower revenue, the company said in its quarterly report.

The company harvested 847 metric tons of cod during the quarter.