Norway's exports of fresh wild cod sank to their lowest level in 12 years during the first quarter, as sweeping quota cuts began to take their toll, according to new data from the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC).

Norway exported 18,454 metric tons of fresh cod, both wild and farmed, worth NOK 1.2 billion (€103.5 million/$112.3 million) in the first quarter – a decline of 19 percent in volume and 13 percent in value compared with the same period last year.