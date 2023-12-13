In November, 43 new cod farming permit applications had been handed in to several coastal counties across Norway, extending an ongoing expansion in and revival of the sector.

Seventeen different companies applied for cod farming permits, according to figures obtained by IntraFish sister publication Fiskeribladet.

The northern region of Nordland received 14 applications, followed by 12 applications in More and Romsdal in the northernmost part of western Norway. The regions of Vestland, Trondelag and Troms and Finnmark have all received between three and nine applications.