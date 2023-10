Norway has reduced its saithe quota for 2024 by just 1.6 percent, setting the total allowable catch (TAC) at 223,123 metric tons for the year.

The total quota is in line with recommendations from the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES), and a small reduction from this year's quota of 226,794 metric tons.

"The stock is well above the precautionary level," said Norway's Ministry of Fisheries.