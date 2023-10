Norwegian and Russian officials have agreed to slash the northeast Arctic cod quota for the shared waters in the Barents Sea by a further 20 percent for the 2024 fishing season.

The Joint Norwegian–Russian Fisheries Commission (JRNFC) agreed to set the total allowable catch (TAC) for Northeast Arctic cod for 2024 at 453,427 metric tons, in line with the advice issued in June.

The Barents Sea cod quota next year will be the lowest since 2008, according to Norway's Institute of Marine Research.