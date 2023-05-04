Quota cuts, high prices and the loss of the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)-certification for the country's inshore cod fishery continue to disrupt Norway's whitefish sector, particularly its processing factories, Morten Jensen, CEO of Insula-owned Norwegian whitefish supplier Nordic Group, told IntraFish at the Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona in April.

Despite these factors, Nordic Group is performing well, he said.

The recent winter fishing season was a bit of a "yo-yo" season, said Jensen.

"The weather has been bad during the weekdays, while the weather has been good towards the weekend, which is not particularly attractive to either the employees or the market," said Jensen.